Bill Gates bombshell

More
A new report suggests Microsoft investigated the company’s co-founder for an alleged affair in 2019 with an employee. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has the details.
2:15 | 05/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Gates bombshell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"A new report suggests Microsoft investigated the company’s co-founder for an alleged affair in 2019 with an employee. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has the details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"77733745","title":"Bill Gates bombshell","url":"/WNN/video/bill-gates-bombshell-77733745"}