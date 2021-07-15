Transcript for Britney Spears’ victory in court

Now with the freeing Britney fans gathering across the country celebrating this morning after the pop stars victory in court. A judge has allowed spears to hire her own attorney and court Wednesday fighting to take control of her life spears said I'm not perfect. But I'm not crazy. ABC's Anderson GE has the latest. This morning Britney Spears is celebrating pool. Overnight she posted to mr. Gramm saying new with real representation today. I feel gratitude and blessed this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today. In court Wednesday the judge granted spears requests to hire her own lawyer and the fights and her thirteen year conservative ship controlled by her father. Celebrity attorney Matthew Rosen guard will now represented her. Question remains why is he involved. Should step down voluntarily. As that listed the best. Britney Spears in court tearful spears called in by phone. Demanding her father Jamie spears be removed from her conservator ship. Saying she wants him charged with conserving or abuse spears saint. I am here to get rid of my dad. The singer claiming I was extremely scared of my dad. Spears DTL what she calls her illegal work schedule in which she says she was forced to be available ten hours per day every day. And at times she says are caretakers took away her hair vitamins and even her coffee. Spears saint that's not abuse that's just cruelty are Caylee heart tongue was in court. She described how as a child she was afraid of him she was afraid account. He waited come to her dance rehearsals drunk and embarrass her. Jamie spears was adamant he is not stepping down. His lawyers arguing for their side of the story to be heard sane there are a lot of misstatements in britney's testimonies we're hearing about. Meaningful and substantial financial abuse over a long period of time. And emotionally abusive relationship. And frankly a relationship that's basically ignore human rights the judge also approved the resignation of Bessemer trust as co conserve air. That means as of now Jamie spears is the sole manager of his daughters sixty million dollars state. But spears wants the conserve or ship and it altogether with out facing a medical evaluation. She says if one is necessary she'd like Jody Montgomery her Coke and server are a person to stay on and handle the transition. And free Britney fans supporting her across the country. California to Washington DC we're planning on rallying. Until she's pretty. There'll be another court hearing on Monday in which the judge will examine Jodi Montgomery's request for security to be paid out from the trust. As she claims she's receiving death threats. Mona and her. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.