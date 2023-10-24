Caffeinated lemonade lawsuit

A family suing Panera Bread claims their daughter died after drinking the chain’s lemonade, which they say contained three times more caffeine than a Red Bull. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

October 24, 2023

