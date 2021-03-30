Transcript for CDC director warns of ‘impending doom’ as COVID cases climb

This morning former president trump is lashing out at his most prominent corona virus advisors calling doctoring Anthony found she and doctor Deborah Burks to self promoters trying to reinvent history trump released this statement after a CNN documentary in which both doctors criticized his administration's handling of the virus. Doctor Burke said the trump administration could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths. And she described a phone call with trump last year pretty threatened. I would say it was a very uncomfortable conversation. In his statement trump said there was no very difficult phone call and the former president also called doctor Burks a proven liar with very little credibility left. Adding that she was a terrible medical advisor which is why I seldom followed her advice. Meanwhile the current administration faces its own challenges the CDC director now warning of a forced coded surged. Later on them or are you feeling I have. Been. We have so my national origin. Or right now. 23 states and Washington DC are reporting an increase in Covert infections and thirteen states are reporting an increase in deaths president Biden is urging state and local officials to reconsider lifting restrictions and to reinstate mask mandates. Please this is not politics. Reid's state demanding if you learn to. But this morning push back from at least two states Alabama now saying it will move forward with lifting its mass quarter April 9 and New Jersey is now easing some restrictions on outdoor gatherings meanwhile in the race to vaccinated the country New York today is giving the green light to anyone age thirty you know over and a growing number of states are now linking the vaccine available to. All adults there are some eighty year old were still waiting for vaccine and in some places need only have to you know fifteen year old getting the vaccine so. It's all calculated at the national level. Based on census data census data that uses an automated. You know album written. That takes data from the census that is including a household survey polled which is thought to really hundred count some minorities. In Connecticut FEMA has deployed its first mobile vaccination unit a clinic moving through suburban neighborhoods for the next ten days Souza the kind of things that make a huge difference in terms of equity of vaccinations. And president Biden now says 90% of the US adults will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.