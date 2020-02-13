Transcript for Connecticut athletes file lawsuit against transgender athletes

We turn now to a growing debate in schools across the country. Are transgender women athletes getting an unfair advantage because they were born male some being all track. Athletes are now filed a lawsuit bringing the debate to court. This morning a group of high school athletes are Connecticut have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports. We've missed out on metals and opportunities to complete. The athletes describe the State's policy of biological and bitterness and say allowing athletes with a male anatomy to compete has deprived them of track titles. Because of this CIA sees regressive policies. Two male athletes have dominated the girls' field. The athletes finally in the lawsuit have competed against Terry Miller and Andrea your way. To your transgender girls who won a combined fifteen feet championship breaches in Connecticut. You're what do Miller now seniors and high school spoke with Good Morning America back in 2018. At what point do you decide actually it's more appropriate for me to be on the girls' team in competing with other girls tying it. Decided. The summer. Before and I'm talking about raising a child for a life. As was it fair that that child is excluded is it fair that's rather than filling their pleas to belong it allows them to be who she wants to be and I think that has a little bit more weight. And then just winning a medal. Connecticut's high school athletic association says its current policy is appropriate under both state and federal law those rules vary from state to state. In seven states not including Connecticut students must play on the team that matches their birth certificate or they must undergo surgery or have hormone therapy. A lawmaker and Idaho has now introduced a bill that would ban trans gender woman from participating in people sports. Including at state colleges and universities. Current NCAA rules allow transgender athletes to participate in sports that along with their gender identity. But transgender women must undergo testosterone suppression therapy for one year before competing. This morning yearwood and Miller are defending their right to running girls events. No are writing in a statement I've participated athletics just like my peers to excel. Find community and meaning in my life it is both on beer and painful that my victories have to be attacked and my hard work ignored. But others taking a different view. Now let me lineup be for another blocks and the starter Carlos just to get into position. We on the other race. I'm as athletes are suing for an injunction to stop the current policy in the state officials say they'll respond once they. It is reviewing the lawsuit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.