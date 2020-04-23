Transcript for Coronavirus in cats

For the first time in the US the corona virus is affecting the four legged members of our families. The CDC announcing on Wednesday that cats in two separate homes in New York State have tested positive for cove in nineteen. Cat candidates at the rest aren't actually sells need dean copying. Water he knows nasal discharge and I discharges. And lethargy. In this case the cat's owner testing positive to but in the second case none of the human members of the family a tested positive. So how'd it happen. It possibly an increased risk it rankings are out there casts are being exposed the outside and diamonds ons you other people the good news. The cats and I have in dealing lit is completely back spew normal health. I and split is just say with some mild scent dogs where he days. And doctor bounty saying pet owners don't need to panic there's no evidence that the virus is transmitted from the pet. Too weak to human now obviously is that impossible I mean. Biologically. No anything is possible so the CDC issuing recommendations for keeping your family safe. Fur babies included don't let pets interact with people from outside households. Keep your pets indoors. Maintain social distancing all going on walks. And avoid dog parks are public places all of this coming as more big cats have tested positive for corona virus. Bronx new announcing seven positive cases in four more tigers and three lions. The zoo saying at a statement. We tested the tigers and lions out of an abundance of caution adding. All eight cats continued to do well they're behaving normally eating well and their coughing is greatly reduced. Couple things to remember here at the tests used on animals are not the same as the human test so they're not taking resources away from human patients other silver linings though. All animal cases seem to be more mild. And all these felines are expected to make full recoveries he guys just fascinating there again thank you for that CDC recommendations as well because. People need to protect the pets as well. Bryant a lot of people breathing a sigh of relief though. That rate now there's no evidence of that. That got to protect the kiddies when asked all the bad. I appreciate it numbers are updates at FaceBook at every inning and fans dot com.

