Countdown to ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

More
With only one more episode to go, Tayshia Adams saw one guy leave and another return. ABC’s Jack Sheahan has the juicy details.
2:30 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Countdown to ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"With only one more episode to go, Tayshia Adams saw one guy leave and another return. ABC’s Jack Sheahan has the juicy details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"74857183","title":"Countdown to ‘The Bachelorette’ finale","url":"/WNN/video/countdown-bachelorette-finale-74857183"}