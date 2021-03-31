Transcript for COVID safety precautions ahead of baseball’s opening day

This morning included pieces are now writing in 26 states with infections up 15%. Nationwide in the past two weeks. Radiation a really tough struggle with another wave of the virus will mean officials are warning Americans to continue taking precautions. In Florida where cases worked steadily dropping for weeks there's now a 13%. Uptick. Just days after the throughout his spring break crowds flooded the streets. In Michigan hospitals are now seemed younger unvaccinated patients. My biggest concern is that this increase will case the rate that we're able to assassinate individuals. Many missing states that are seeing these. Moderate spikes Wear the same mistakes that are lagging behind vaccinations. Eligibility for the vaccine is set to expand to all Americans at sixteen and older by knee first. More than 13 of all adults have now received at least one jokes got even April and they shot it in my arm it feels so great. And is more of and you start requiring so called vaccination passports the World Health Organization is warning. About scammer is trying to sell fake vaccination certificates online. In the meantime glimmers of normalcy. Okay. As Boston's Fenway Park prepares for baseball's opening day. Safety precautions include did tied empty seats for social dissing seemed and hand sanitizing stations there's even in the durn assigned in the outfield. We're confident that the fans are going to be compliance. You know everybody is really got to c'mon watch baseball game and we don't they thought people are looking for trouble. And more encouraging news in football the NFL announcing plans to open Stevie ends at full capacity in the fall. Accident vaccines and you studies rejects all three used in the U less polite stand up against dairy wrote I. Those areas including the heat Mary are few days potential Fort Wayne.

