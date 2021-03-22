Transcript for Diversity within the royal family

Turning overseas the British royal family could soon be making a change to improve diversity after fierce criticism stemming from their alleged treatment of justice met in marble. ABC's controversy and has more. This morning and bucking ham palace is considering a new move to become more inclusive. The source tells ABC news the royals are weighing whether to hire a so called diversity czar. Who could collaborate with minority communities. Seen the palace hasn't seemed to progress he would like in terms of representation. It comes in the wake of that explosive Oprah interview with Prince Harry in Macon Markel. In which Markel who is biracial claimed at least one member of the family questioned how darker son's skin color would be. There are several converse is a conversation. With do you preparing. About it's how dark your baby is going to think. Potentially in what that would mean her look like cool and you're not gonna tell me who have a conversation. I think that would be very damaging to them the couple has not revealing who made those comments. Leader clear sign it was not the queen or prince still up. What was that conversation. Problems or some. We are never going to show the tundra was all critical hours for shocks d.s after the interview Prince William insisted is Stanley is not racist. And he does that mean everything that probably rank companies that. A statement from the queen said the issues raised particularly that of race are concerning while some recollections may vary. They are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. A were real source says the new diversity cheese could examine inclusion across the three royal households and says the work to do this has been underway for some time now. And comes with the full support of the Stanley. Real sources say many options are being considered and how we're listening and learning to get these rights. Act. I think he'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.