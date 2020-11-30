Transcript for Driver survives worst Formula 1 crash in years

Now to that stunning crash during a Formula One race being called the worst in years the driver hit a wall his car burst into flames. But ABC's Megan temper is the image shows us how he was able to survive. To tell his story. Com. Just want to say I am okay. OK if. This morning a race car driver speaking from his hospital bed after a ski team this dramatic in fiery crash one writer calling it as stunning escape and that series Houdini would have struggled to match. Sound the way we can. During the first lap of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix French driver roaming grosans car was sent sliding sideways into a theory you're after clipping another car. The collision at a hundred in 25 miles per hour explaining the car in half the vehicle instantly exploding in flames so. Yeah. Grows on spent up to 28 seconds trapped inside the burning car but did not panic he was finally able to jump through the flames in his fireproof suit and over the wall he had slammed in jail. And with the help of emergency crews heat walked away from the scene with only minor burns on his hands and ankles he didn't even break a bone. Industry experts say gross on May only be alive because of the safety feature seen here called a halo which protects the driver's head during a crash. The component added only a few years ago. Was initially met with resistance from some drivers including gross time this morning he's expressing gratitude for that new safety feature. We'll pay you for me who. I think it's great they didn't go home run that would be it would be these days. And this is all that's left did his car after the fire. 34. ET leading his team and there are rumors he will hear from formula outlined. Once radical cracks the worst in over dead. Or alive he's okay mega bank yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.