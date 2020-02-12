Transcript for Elliot Page comes out as trans

Has like. The coolest person I've ever man. And all you know all that have to trying. This morning the Academy Award nominated star of Juno is revealing that he is transgender. Elliott page formerly known as Ellen Page writing on social media hi friends I want to share with you that I am it's France. My pro announce our he'd day and my name is Elliott. I feel lucky to be writing this to be here to a bull arrived at this place in my life most people think. That they haven't met someone he stretched under an Arab daily life or work at school. We probably have met someone distraction or just don't know. In fact. Be Human Rights Campaign foundation estimates that there are more than two million transamerican. Page describes himself as transgender and non by an airy meaning that their gender is neither man nor woman. When somebody like Elliott aged and people have respected and admired for years. Tells them that he's attraction or send. Cult them understand a little bit more about what it means trans. Page is currently starring in the umbrella academy on Netflix the streaming service says Elliott page will continue playing his character and Netflix is currently updating his past acting credits as well. Page's wife of two years writing love you so much Joliet and Miley Cyrus adding. Elliott rules on the post that's been lights nearly two million times paid saying I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough. To pursue my authentic self. Page also says quote I will do everything I can to change this world for the better becoming an important beacon of light for the trans community. Which continues to case inordinate amounts of poverty discrimination. And violence guys. Preach well on this is so important to celebrate these moments when people who come out and live their lives and we also as you just mentioned we have to bring attention to what is happening. I'm when it comes to attacks and violence on the trans community so well. Dairy imports soared very brave just incredible thank you for sharing a story law.

