Feds probe hate on college campuses

The Education Department is investigating seven colleges and schools. Meanwhile, TikTok faces scrutiny after an old letter from Osama bin Laden went viral. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live