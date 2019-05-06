Transcript for Global Running Day

First things first fire running shoes bigger than you normally would often have to size bigger. You should be able to play the piano with your toes at the front of your running shoes as they say if you're just starting out running first doubled congrats you're boss. Second start with shorter distances. It went great sweeps filibuster but give your body time to recover. Running really is a full body workout also while you running get rid of armed tension by pretending you're holding a potato chip in each hand. And take the talk test which means running at a pace you can talk to your training buddy but not so ECB could bust out your Whitney Houston high. Speaking of which he hook yourself up with some great running he's. And finally don't be too hard on yourself if you only twenty minutes to squeeze in Iran do that. That's when he minute run is better than twenty minutes of Netflix and chilling on the couch.

