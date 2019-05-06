-
Now Playing: Girl with spina bifida chases her dreams by running in her first track race
-
Now Playing: Real-life Forrest Gump
-
Now Playing: Trump to attend ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day
-
Now Playing: GOP Senators warn Trump about Mexico tariffs
-
Now Playing: Global Running Day
-
Now Playing: Small school gets a big visit
-
Now Playing: Tech giants under scrutiny by the federal government
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May
-
Now Playing: Protests expected during Trump's UK visit
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' winning streak ends
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 4 recap
-
Now Playing: Warriors take Game 2 in Toronto
-
Now Playing: Young girls hit with foul ball at Cubs-Astros game
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller finally speaks
-
Now Playing: Scripps National Spelling Bee round 2
-
Now Playing: Growing calls for impeachment
-
Now Playing: World's tiniest baby
-
Now Playing: Fans and players pay tribute to Bill Buckner
-
Now Playing: Trump ends 4-day trip to Japan
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 3 recap