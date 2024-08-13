The gold scam costing Americans millions

Authorities have arrested five alleged fraudsters wanted for targeting victims online, then persuading them to give up their life savings. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live