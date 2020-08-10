Transcript for Growing outrage and protests in Wisconsin

We turn out to the growing anger in Wisconsin tear gas was deployed against protesters overnight. After the decision not to charge a police officer in the shooting death of a plot teenager. We saw mostly peaceful protests also overnight but now new video coming in showing a gas station being looted. During the unrest. Overnight in the Milwaukee suburb of wallet Coosa. The National Guard setting up a perimeter at City Hall. Protesters gathered outside reports of windows nearby been shatters. The unrest coming after the district attorney announced no criminal charges against officer Joseph Mets a who shot seventy year old Alvin coal outside a mall in February police say coal fired a gun at them first but an independent investigation found cold and not fired officer Mensa or any other officer adding that Cole shot himself in the arm while running away from the officer. Overnight police release video shown officers chasing Cole before gunfire he robs. Along with pictures of the gun and ammo basic Cole was carrying this morning the DA says there's sufficient evidence that officer minutes believe deadly force was necessary Nicole case it's the third fatal on duty shooting for officer Mensa. He was cleared in the previous two shootings but the cold family says their fight is not over. We are done by it we are still gonna fight we're still gonna buy for a conviction of hasn't Joseph. We're not going anywhere in Minneapolis. Protesters once again gathering in the streets after the ex police officer charged with murder in the death of George ward was released from jail. Derek chairman's seen Nvidia with his knee on Ford's Mac posted one million dollars bond Floyd supremely releasing a statement saying the system of due process worked for children. And afforded him his freedom while he awaits trial. In contrast George floor with denied due process when his life with ended over twenty dollar bill. Asked that I case in Wisconsin that independent investigation found officer Mensa should be fired saying the risk of him shooting the person is too great.

