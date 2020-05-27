Transcript for Historic launch attempt Wednesday

This morning its mission countdown. Green. Yeah ready to make history launching its dragon space capsule with two NASA astronauts inside. The goal proved private companies like SpaceX can deliver astronauts to the International Space Station. And get them home safely it certainly. Patter to be part of it NASA astronauts Bob bank in and Doug Hurley will be on board. I think continued to push into space challenges us as Americans challenges says has scientist and engineers. And I think that that continued push. Is important. If the nation succeeds it will be the first time in nearly a decade that American astronauts will be free from pain another country for a ticket to space. In until now the only way to get to the space siege in was to pay Russia at a price tag of nearly ninety million dollars this is huge. OK it is huge for NASA. It is huge for our country. But SpaceX has had its troubles in the past and he coming back shoes vehicle long course on track losing a falcon nine in 2015. And another rocket inch when he sixteen from. And just over a year ago an explosion destroyed a SpaceX dragon capsule like the one scheduled to launch today. NASA putting the odds of catastrophic failure at one in 270. There's a risk with going to space space is hard. That we understand the risk SpaceX understands or risk. So we'll be ready. NASA and they are targeting the Lunsford just after 4:30 PM eastern time today when they're hurt me Kelly Clarkson will sing the national and fourteen.

