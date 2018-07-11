Transcript for House Democrats win 222 seats as Republicans gain 2 Senate seats

Turning up this half hour with both parties claiming victory after months of contentious campaigning at a mid term election. Marked by a massive turnout. Control of the house will soon switch hands from the Republican so the Democrats. But the senate remains firmly with the Republican Party. Here's where congress stands right now house Democrats have won at least 222. Seed succeed and the net gain of 23 they needed to take control. Over in the senate so far it is 45 to 51 in favor of Republicans who have gained two seats ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Has more from Capitol Hill. Kennison Marcy president drop and control of congress was front and center during these mid term elections and people got out to vote. The total projected turnout is topping 100 million people. Boats aren't in are still being counted in one of the most highly anticipated midterm elections in history. Feeling out power to win Democrats winning control the house would at least 25 seats Republicans maintaining control of the senate with wins in several states. Including Texas Missouri and North Dakota. In Texas senator Ted Cruz holding onto his seat edging out Democrats dole wore a lot of. Think this amazing. Campaign. Good people and a. I preliminary exit poll results asking people nationwide there motivating factor to vote 38% said opposition to president from. 26%. Citing their support for the president with the remaining third saying he wasn't a factor. Overnight the president posting on Twitter claiming tremendous success even that's his party loses control of the house. For weeks Democrats campaigned on the promise of providing a stronger tack on the trumpet administration anybody that was anticipating a blue wave tonight's not gonna get it. Maybe you get a ripple Republicans winning high profile governors' races in Ohio and Florida. The democrats' national rising star in the repeal of I didn't Florida's first black governor conceded defeat to his GOP rival Ron Desantis. We recognize that you know we didn't we did win it tonight. We did win this transaction. The race for Georgia governors still too close to call. A divided country now has a divided outcome president trump has been rejected in house voting across the country but vindicated in the senate. Now both parties can turn toward the presidential election in 20/20. Marcy Ken that's. Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.