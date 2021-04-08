Transcript for Hugh Jackman’s message to fans

Actor Hugh Jackman is raising awareness about the importance of sun screen. After yet another medical procedure using a season ending terrorist Ian. This morning actor Hugh Jackman with a message to stands time below amazing kid just presence. Revealing he needed a skin biopsy on his nose this witness haley's and Trevor my amazing dermatologists and doctors. And based Societe it was a little irregular us big and took the biopsy getting it chicks. It's not the first time the 52 year old has opened up about the importance of sun screen. In 2015 he told ABC's David New York City was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma a form of skin cancer in 2013. While filming acts and in a make up artist noticed a speck of blood on his nose his wife encouraged him to get it biopsy. He remembers that the doctor's words. Then she has been utterly and and to do it. I said all because as far as his not resign now is asking cast on his son which one it was like one. Jack Meehan grew up in Australia spending most of his time outdoors rarely wearing sunscreen. Some screen women are growing up was on everything went down and cool moment in the border I think arm in the most. The rule about being outdoors was you wanted to land to swim within half an hour beating now Jackman Wear sunscreen every day. He's also launched an affordable sun screen for kids to encourage them to stay safe you try to put sunscreen on occasion it's that you like herding cats. Jackman hasn't revealed the results of his latest biopsy said BC sodomy reduced on. You know freak out. Thank you be concerned all its you know it's gone on. What. 85 and your kids will develop skin cancer in their life the most common. Little red house. Injured mark. And may and think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.