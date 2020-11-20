Hunger in America

More
With Congress on recess for Thanksgiving and no new pandemic relief package in sight, food banks are scrambling to help people desperate to feed their families. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports.
1:29 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hunger in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"With Congress on recess for Thanksgiving and no new pandemic relief package in sight, food banks are scrambling to help people desperate to feed their families. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"74314195","title":"Hunger in America","url":"/WNN/video/hunger-america-74314195"}