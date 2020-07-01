Transcript for Ikea to make largest settlement in US history

We turn out to what appears to be a record settlement for a couple in California IKEA sector pay a whopping 46 million dollars or family who's son was killed by a recall Dresser. That fell on top of him. It's being describes the largest settlement of its kind in US history. Drew Lena and Craig Dudek held back tears while talking about their son join effort restaurant fell on top of them. Yeah. Cars are very stressed there it is. Over and that he had. The couple spoke via Skype as their lawyer announced a 46 million dollar settlement with eye Kia. What they believe it's the largest Charl wrongful death settlement in US history two year old Joseph Dudack was killed and 2017. When the seventy pound Dresser toppled over crushing the boy in his California home. When they purchased the three who are mound Dresser from IKEA. In 20 wait he never suspected. That this small short. Dresses. Could be an instrument that. Who also claimed Nike a new of the deaths associated with the tip overs prior to Joseph's death. But failed to take adequate safety measures in a statement IKEA says while no settlement can Alter the tragic events that brought us here. We're grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution we remain committed to working proactively and collaborative bleed to address this very important home safety issue the Dresser was recalled and 316 a year before Jews have died. But his parents say word about the recall never leave. That's the problem is that there were 27 million Dresser so I'm only a fraction. Have been returned to a kid. So there are clearly millions and millions. Unsafe and easily tipped over pieces of furniture in homes across America. And will another tragedy arise we hope. IKEA released a lot of tipped over resistant furniture in June the Dudek family says they'll donate one million dollars from the settlement to groups that advocate for more furniture stability testing.

