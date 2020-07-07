Transcript for International students on F-1 or M-1 visas can’t remain in US if classes are online

International students here in the U last could be deported at the university either attending switches to online classes only. As many schools turn to virtual learning in the midst of the pandemic immigration officials announced that foreign students will need to attend in person classes. At their school is offering strictly online courses they won't be granted B says they must transfer to another college or be sent back to their home country.

