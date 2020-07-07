International students on F-1 or M-1 visas can’t remain in US if classes are online

According to ICE, students enrolled in a school operating “entirely online” must either leave the country or transfer to a school that is offering in-person classes.
0:22 | 07/07/20

International students here in the U last could be deported at the university either attending switches to online classes only. As many schools turn to virtual learning in the midst of the pandemic immigration officials announced that foreign students will need to attend in person classes. At their school is offering strictly online courses they won't be granted B says they must transfer to another college or be sent back to their home country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

