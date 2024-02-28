Ivan Cantu execution set for today

The convicted killer is set to be executed despite new evidence in the case. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports on Cantu’s advocates who are pushing for a last-minute reprieve.

February 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live