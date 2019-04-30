Transcript for Joe Biden hits the campaign trail in Iowa today

We begin with former vice president Joseph Biden hidden it. Hitting the campaign trail I what today after taking his message to working class voters in Pittsburgh. Biden used the first rally of his torn between run for the White House the blast president trough accusing him of only representing his base and not the whole country. And he told our Robin Roberts why he thinks he can Witten back trump voters despite a strong economy ABC stringer Marshall has those details from Washington 3 to good morning. Canon today good morning to but the union might not realize it for the next election is more than 550. Days away but the battle lines already being clearly drawn an eagle right through Pennsylvania and a former vice president trying to woo back those working class trump voters. The power struggle for Pennsylvania heating up if I'm going to be able to beat Donald Tobin toward maturity. It's gonna happen here Joseph Biden that honed her trying to bring back the voters Democrats lost in 2016. Telling our Robin Roberts in an exclusive interview wow what I'd say in his. Did you get any benefit from the tax cut. Have you really your wages really known up and think you deserve they're not getting their fair share. The president responding tweeting Pittsburgh jobless rate hit its lowest point since the early 1970s. But the stated Donald Trump won by less than one percentage point to do doesn't sixteen brought to losses up and down the ballot in two dozen eighteen. And in tweet after tweet the president seemingly concerned as Biden security key endorsement from the international association of firefighters. The former VP tweeting back I'm sick of this president's bad mouthing unions. Even as he comes a germs are controversies from his inappropriate touching to his role in the Anita Hill hearings as the committee chairman I take responsibility. That she did not contribute well. Even so Biden leads the crowded democratic field in the latest ABC news Washington Post poll and hopes his message of unity we'll carry him down a long road to the nomination for the voters in Pennsylvania many playing up for hours. It appears to be resonating. Oh he knows how to be a week. Rather than an Oscars this morning. Biden is called this race a battle for the soul of America and that sold runs through union Steward heated picking up swing states like Michigan Ohio and of course. Pennsylvania have a before biting you could be key getting that voting bloc that counts keepers has didn't beat out nineteen other democratic candidates Kenneth Jennings very crowded field Serena thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.