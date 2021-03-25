Transcript for Kermit's big honor

It seems like it was all only yesterday that I was sitting in a swamp. Plane the man Joseph and singing rainbow connection. And now here we are joining the national recording registry this morning Kermit the Frog is making history it's a great honor. And I am thrilled I am thrilled to be the first Prague. On the list miss PDs preferred punching bag selected as one of the library of congress' annual audio recordings. Activates. Each year the library conducts 25 recordings into the national recording registry put his cultural. Historic anesthetic importance to the nation's here each finalists selected from a pool of nominees that must be at least ten years old this year there were 900. Submissions. Janet Jackson's album rhythm nation 1814. Inducted on Wednesday alongside. This Patti LaBelle who lady mom alive. And Louie Armstrong and his orchestra 1938. Rendition of what went missing school marching game. And the oldest election for this year was recorded back in 1878. Its Thomas said as it recorded on a piece of tin foil. 78 seconds that may be the oldest playable recording of an American boys. And the earliest known recording of a musical performance lunar that Thomas Edison could sing. No another time just I'm so happy to be part of the group if only one of the inductees had a song fitting of such an achievement. Oh wait. That of course is cool in the days in 1980 hit celebration by the way currently isn't the only one making history in the national recording registry class of when he funny. This American life is the first pod cast to join the registry and its twenty year history.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.