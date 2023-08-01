Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced

The “doomsday cult mom” was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her two children. ABC News’ Melissa Adan has her response upon learning her fate.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live