Transcript for What is Mardi Gras?

Okay. Thousands of years ago religious leaders in Rome incorporated local pagan rituals as a way to prepare for Lance. A season of fasting and penance yes the original Mardi Gras was an. Act of the church. Now not so much modern day Mardi Gras is a beat Sloan celebration called carnival. Mardi Gras translates a Fat Tuesday and French in this part of all season. Gets its name from the medieval Latin for removing meat. Back in the day it was all about getting rid of food in preparation for lent and while carnival is this season party guys just one day. The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. This year New Orleans will welcome roughly one point four million revelers which translates to a whole lot of those in the midst beats in fact between 2017 and eighteen. The city of New Orleans removes more than 93000. Pounds of Mardi Gras beads from the city streets the city and it strains. Decked out in purple gold and green which symbolizes justice faith in power according to tradition. Outside of New Orleans saint Louis Missouri claims to have the second largest Marty got celebration. And Mobile, Alabama letting loose claiming to have been home to the first ever American Mardi Gras. Back in 1703. Around the world card of all will be celebrated all over from Quebec to Germany to the rock is streets of Rio. Or you're looking for more chill celebration and grab yourself a king cake from the supermarket and dizzy to buy yourself out. Saint Louis where there are a couple times now and we'll Missouri so naturally I only tomorrow wants I'll never go again because my shoes were ruined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.