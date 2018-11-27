Now Playing: Pence Gets Hair Cut by Barber Who Doesn't Recognize Him

Now Playing: Barber gets children excited to read

Now Playing: GM to close factories in the U.S. and Canada

Now Playing: Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border

Now Playing: A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal

Now Playing: First lady unveils the White House Christmas decorations

Now Playing: Meet the world's oldest barber

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: About 14,000 GM workers to lose their job

Now Playing: 'Tis the season for toys

Now Playing: Recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers

Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Deadly New Jersey mansion fire mystery

Now Playing: Thanksgiving turkey tips

Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preview

Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005

Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II'

Now Playing: Colorado man sentenced for killing wife and kids

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's personal email account under scrutiny

Now Playing: 3 dead in Chicago hospital shooting, plus shooter

Now Playing: Don't cook your turkey -- fry it