Transcript for Met Gala fashion on parade

If you're looking for something subtle this year's met gala may not be for you Lady Gaga changing not once not twice not three times. But four times on the pink carpet. Setting the bar high for the rest of Hollywood's only ready to desolate fashion's fiercest the theme camp. Offering celebs the chance to take major risks Billy Porter channeling Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra. Getting carried in on a roll Katy Perry literally lit. Dressing as a candelabra. Cohost Harry styles spending gender norms and Gucci Casey must grades hair like her album's going platinum. Blocking the pink carpet at the life sized Barbie and several fashion plates of writing as birds of a feather and a win tort Kylie and Kendall Jenner Carty be. Covering the carpet in feathery fashion. Emily Blunt are looking amid equally deserving a metal going for the gold in these metallic ensembles but this year accessories stealing the show Gerald let go getting ahead of himself on the pink carpet. Co host Serena Williams sporting her sneakers under a stunning for such heat down Sierra stopping the show in this hair raising look. And Tiffany had a scaring the most important accessory at all snacks. Passing out fried chicken on the carpet she ready but are you ready for Ezra Miller the fantastic be start blowing up the Internet things to this mind bending makeup look fashion's new first Stanley Nick Jonas entry on to Chopra stunning on the red carpet. Along with Joseph Jonas and Sophie turner appearing in public for the first time as a married couple. But in case you had any doubts send day yeah proving that the net Gallup really is the place where happily ever after. Can come true for Hollywood royalty former Disney star evolving into it Disney princess. For the whole candidacy even leaving her slipper on the staircase very un vote for fashion's fairy tale night.

