Well we have to get through Election Day for the critical mid term elections just hours away for our people going to the polls. From coast candidates use up every last minute scrambling to win over as many voters as possible. I look at foggy Capitol Hill where control of congress is it state. With all 435. House seats up for grabs in addition to 35 in the senate. A subplot mr. smoke. Left over from the battle. Gone on for control of Capitol Hill ABC's earlier Rao is at the capitol and gets the start of good morning emling. Candace and Marcy tens of thousands of people turned out for the chance to see president trumping three different states on Monday. But the president. He's a wraparound deck on the president's time in office. Welcomed by a roaring crowd in southeast Missouri president trump made his lasted three campaign stops in cape Girard out. Republicans continuing to push the economy and jobs while the president stokes he's please with talk of border security you think it. Adding that Jarrett and come into this country you. Despite saying this Monday when asked if he would do anything differently. I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice but maybe I do and maybe I could've been softer. But Democrats including former President Obama are peaking Tuesday's mid terms as a referendum on the trump White House. The cure to this country's. Who we are is on the bail. With this stakes sky high early voter turnout easy way apple though local dynamics of the races weather and senate seats or in house districts will probably matter a lot less to voters and then. Whether they think that trump is doing a good job or not. Those dynamics at vastly different from one state today next. In Georgia CC Abrams who hopes to become the nation's first black female governor making no attempt to attract conservatives a wave from Brian tenth. In deep red Texas congressman I don't owe Rourke promising unity in he's battle against incumbent senator Ted Cruz. Is precisely at that moment the Texas stands up not as Democrats not as Republicans but as Americans. With more than 5000 active duty troops now add the border immigration remains a key issue going into Election Day. In fact two Democrats vying for senate seats in both Arizona in Missouri. Have both sent base support president comes planned for the border. Candies and Marcy. Harrington very busy Capitol Hill no doubt we'll be there. For more later thanks and Lee.

