-
Now Playing: Stakes high for Trump in midterm elections
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in the 2018 midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Key races to watch today
-
Now Playing: Voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: Mid-term elections today
-
Now Playing: Rise of the female campaign manager
-
Now Playing: 'El Chapo' trial begins
-
Now Playing: Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': University of Maryland fires head football coach
-
Now Playing: Real witches of New York
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': MIT launches social experiment
-
Now Playing: Kanye West distances himself from politics
-
Now Playing: Same-sex couple shares carrying baby
-
Now Playing: Synagogue shooter is in custody
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Deadly synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Mega Millions jackpot winner
-
Now Playing: Taking a ride on the world's longest flight
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Hunter Killer' and 'Johnny English Strikes Again'
-
Now Playing: Federal investigators searching for bomb suspect