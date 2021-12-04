Transcript for Midwest COVID crisis

This morning health care workers in Michigan overwhelmed hospital bed filling up with Kobe patients quicker than staff can keep up. The other day was sixty patients errors eight to ten hour weeks. From. We don't have enough nurses and. The situation rivaling the peak of last year Michigan now the epicenter of the alarming rise include cases across the country. The positivity rate the highest it's been since April of last year. Its great care hearts we're stops it emotionally say that we're seeing. Health care workers who their sultry. The Biden administration sending health of vaccinated more people in the state. The Michigan governor Gretchen Widmer pleading for more shots. When there is a surge that we think that it's important that we we go to that we Russian to meet where that need as. Over the weekend the UN's vaccination efforts shattering its previous record. Four point six million Americans received a dose on Saturday alone. But this week the US anticipating a potentially devastating. 85% drop in Johnson and Johnson's vaccine supply. This amid fears bill reared that the variant found in South Africa could break through the fines or vaccine this is evidence that it may happen. We don't know the extent but we still need to be careful in New York after seven. Alfredo Hercules grateful to be home with the Stanley. Poll. You. Equate. At 39 states have now expanded vaccine eligibility to people sixteen years and older. Three more expected to do the same this week.

