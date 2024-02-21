Missing Texas girl’s body found

The body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found in a river after a five day search. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports on the questions being raised about the suspect’s past.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live