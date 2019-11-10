Transcript for Missing 3-year-old found

Return now to the developing story from North Carolina three year old girl reportedly kidnapped from a playground has been found safe and investigators say a phone call from a church helped them finder and now the search is on for a woman suspected of taking her. This morning relief for community in North Carolina. I've got thirty years long. He's. A three year old girl has been found alive nearly 24 hours after police say she was abducted from a playground investigators received a call to their tip line last night. Saying a Laura Lynn DeMint was spotted at a Christian centering Greensboro six miles from where she was last seen. Or are. We're a little girl importantly little girl and poor and. Police say a lore was able to tell the caller her mother's first name. It was and taken to the hospital where she was reunited with family allure is older siblings say they witnessed the kidnapping claiming a woman approached them near the merry go round and grabbed their sister. Eventually. Or was seen leaving. Though the actual playground area with that individual. She is the key. We must locate. Or the suspect in the case seen on these surveillance pictures has not been identified people in the area and now in feared that a child abductor is on the rise but police say there's no reason to believe that she's a serial predator. He. Can't eat eat and eat there. There's no evidently. He does the pill that would have. The ability to hurt me. And police also say the suspect has no known connection with the girl's family.

