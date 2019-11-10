-
Now Playing: Abducted 3-year-old girl found safe
-
Now Playing: Dog nearly crushed under collapsed building found alive
-
Now Playing: 'We’re happy to be safe': Group rescued from Dorian floodwaters
-
Now Playing: California fires raging
-
Now Playing: Homeless man randomly attacks 7-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old found
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Biden in first rally since impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: What to watch after Giuliani associates arrested
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on Matt Lauer’s denial of rape allegation
-
Now Playing: 2 men with ties to Giuliani face campaign finance charges
-
Now Playing: Multiple fires break out across California
-
Now Playing: Nurse says colleagues misused Benadryl on patients
-
Now Playing: Baby jaguars born at Memphis Zoo
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Homes engulfed in flames in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Diablo winds fanning fires across Northern California
-
Now Playing: Bus driver facing charges after sending boy flying into windshield