Moonves denies new sexual harassment allegations

More
Les Moonves has stepped down as the head of CBS amid new allegations of sexual misconduct from six more women. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.
5:10 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moonves denies new sexual harassment allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57719843,"title":"Moonves denies new sexual harassment allegations ","duration":"5:10","description":"Les Moonves has stepped down as the head of CBS amid new allegations of sexual misconduct from six more women. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/moonves-denies-sexual-harassment-allegations-57719843","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.