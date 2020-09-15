Transcript for Nicole Byer speaks out about her historic Emmy nomination

But slap away I it has been expands. Guys who know Wally Hedrick attended forget the floods and keep your key lime pie the sweetest thing in the kitchen Nicole buyer. I keep saying that I've never had anything like this in my mouth. Where the host of nailed it on Netflix picking up an Emmy nod for outstanding host of her reality competition program. It feels validating day and well liked it's humbling in my notes ballot Danang air feels cool it feels good. The first black woman ever nominated in this category an added level of recognition for her work got nailed it. The show tasking amateur chefs with making daring desserts. It would be so easy for the humor just you me or Sar. And net bird dies. I like weird things the winner take books the happier I am hasn't truly delightful to see what an adult can create have given their time. This season for moment that was made to perfection. New coal falling off the table. Think the whole desk job. So. It's well. It's son who simply because they let me do we assume whatever I want. And I kept saying I wanted to roll off the table and it can be fun and it's okay. The floor and haven't what the role it took. Suffering for her art but worth it episode I was nominated slack I think and I think they submit. A singular the and we can't say about the best part of Nickels aide that we don't get to see. I don't in the victory into acts like it but doesn't have to get nine. I. Wine and snacks and Emmy nom. Nations aside. What do you want your legacy PH. All higher what do you hope. Oh what I pass when I'm long time people go. Girl was real funding. Really made new list of best Shakespearean blocks. To adorn numbered to the way you remember it was still Bali that's how I wanna be remembered making people laugh. She nailed it. And making history. She nailed that to you to be the first Blackwell man Leggett doesn't matter to me what matters is like what happens after so. I hope shows are you know pitch with. You know Bob Grumman bound woman LA you know anybody of color me nearly you know trends are glad I just hope it opens some doors for other people. Whether she wins or not making history either way. And even though shall be socially distance in her living room during Sunday night's virtual any awards nickel tells me she plans to do. Full glance at dress up to the nines I mean. It is the Emmy Awards after all you guys do. Exactly feels validating I'd like Allen hired eroded down. But I'm ask well thank you so much for bringing us that report and also that clip because hey Greg never off the table and the next segment yet. That's where they let you do you. I've learned that from personal experience I'll tell you all about and Mona underworld spirit and navy base.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.