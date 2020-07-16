Transcript for North Carolina alligator attack

This morning and North Carolina man living through tout a terrifying tale. 46 year old Pete Joyce with kayaking in a North Carolina river when he suddenly came face to face I think. It's kayak. Widen our national commotion upper just was. You know come or more would instead it was a skeeter dirty white man. Resonant and headed riders are trying to sort out our. Notice the water rippling on the left the island eater jaws open procedurally in the water or tornadoes. From going what I'm which could change but some are no. Truly able to back away and cattle to safety. Camping and Arnold are not. About it and all the news. Just how dare Citic. XO roost. He's now attributing his com under pressure demeanor to his training as an EMT and firefighter. Most people were screaming yeah some wind at his intelligence and his Al door Saturday that could've saved his life. Animal experts say current basically until alligator is never good day but if possible mediator and I was always count could help her chances. A getting away. Can. Thanks wagon. Well happy those steps. But us. There's also another side of the story apparently they said alligators aren't generally a big threat to human rights but they believe that it may be up female alligator that was protecting her Nast. So that needed a full story. Just give big area oh. Yeah. I'm Medicare cards here is great navigator really bids. A cartoon they're I think the old ones.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.