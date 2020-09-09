Transcript for Oregon declares state of emergency, 36 wildfires burning

This morning the fire fight on the West Coast growing more difficult by the hour in or gain a state of emergency declared. As 36 wildfires burn across his State's. A live stream from the city of Medford overnight showing flames burning multiple structures. What's and an accurate. Oh. Evacuations in the area made more difficult after the fire closed interstate five at the California border. Firefighters now dealing with the strongest winds in this season in California from so called diablo winds in the north to Santa Ana winds in the south. We've got fires burning from in the north part of the state all the way to the Mexican border about 800 miles between. The furthest distance fires. Strong winds combining with record heat and dry conditions fueling at least 25 large wildfires in California alone. Bernie more than two million acres. Historic. Is a term we seemingly often use here in the state of California. But these numbers bear fruit to that assertion that this is historic. This smoking NATO spotted east of San Diego speedy not the wildfire has its scorching is 171000 acres this video from a smoky Bay Area where residents are facing a 23 consecutive day of spare the air alerts meaning it would burning areas are prohibited. Farther south a firefighter easing critical condition this morning. After he and his crew were overrun by flames near Big Sur. Officials saint of firefighters were defending a fire station when they were forced inside their emergency shelters a dual layer blink it meant to deflect heat as seen in this video. One of the largest buyers of burning in this State's near Fresno now scorching more than a 160000. Acres ABC's candy heart town is there. Tree interactive is dry fuel and you'd be. Can't find authorities believe a creek fire under control and silver platter. A massive rescue efforts still underway late Tuesday. For more than a dozen people trapped by flames one will be desperately waiting for her husband and two sons. I'm just anxious for them to come home and for me to see him the ball then I can bring. California National Guard say nearly 400 people in dozens of animals have now been rescued from the fires can. Mona just incredible there meg and think you.

