Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a former ex-fraternity president

More
The former Baylor fraternity president was accused of rape and will not face jail time or be forced to register as a sex offender. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
1:56 | 12/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a former ex-fraternity president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59743614,"title":"Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a former ex-fraternity president","duration":"1:56","description":"The former Baylor fraternity president was accused of rape and will not face jail time or be forced to register as a sex offender. ABC News' Janai Norman reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/outrage-controversial-plea-deal-fraternity-president-59743614","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.