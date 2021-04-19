Transcript for Peloton fights back

We turnouts appellate con pushing back after a federal safety agency urged parents are stumping using the company's treadmill. The company calls the warning misleading and inaccurate. This morning pellets on fighting back claiming its popular treadmill is safe when used properly. It comes after a federal watchdog urged Americans with children to stop using the pilot contract plus. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the high and treadmill. Poses serious risk to children who could be entrapped pin and pulled under the rear roller. The commission says it's documented 39 incidents involving children being injured by the machine. Including an incident in February when it's three year old boy died a lot of injuries happen on the treadmill but not like this being sucked underneath the Trenton the commission is shared in those disturbing video showing another boy playing around her trek plots. The child gets stuck before breaking furry. Brenda Ratliff says his six year old daughter was walking on a trek plus at three miles per hour when she slipped and was dragged under the treadmill. It was trying to pull or under and almost like climb on proper. And thankfully my older daughter Quinn was there and wind turned the machine off and clearly jostle now. Brett says his daughter's dissident is not part of the 39 incidents reviewed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This morning Telekom says quote there is no reason to stop using the tried plus as long as all warning and safety instructions were followed. The company adding that kids under sixteen and all pets should be kept away from the machine. And a Consumer Product Safety Commission also recommends parents used their trek plus in a locked room and height the key when the machine is not news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.