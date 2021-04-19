-
Now Playing: CPSC issues warning about Peloton treadmills
-
Now Playing: Calls for Peloton treadmill recall increase
-
Now Playing: Golfer's long birdie keeps fans on the edge of their seats
-
Now Playing: How to make hot 'n crispy chicken cutlets with kimchi ranch
-
Now Playing: Pet gadgets
-
Now Playing: How to make yummy granola hazelnut and chocolate ‘eggs’ with just a few ingredients
-
Now Playing: Being vegan doesn’t automatically mean you’re helping the environment
-
Now Playing: Little boy is on a big mission to keep his local beach clean
-
Now Playing: Fraternity brothers come together for special birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: Man with progressive sight and hearing loss finds healing through pottery
-
Now Playing: Revamp your beauty routine with 'eco-friendly' choices
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals for the home and kitchen
-
Now Playing: Watch this dog put his 'best paw forward' during game night
-
Now Playing: Precious pup was left in a box to die, but these women were determined to save her
-
Now Playing: Snowboarding event goes back to nature
-
Now Playing: Chef Millie Peartree on providing meals to Bronx children in need
-
Now Playing: Incredible reunion of identical twins separated at birth
-
Now Playing: Entire school celebrates cafeteria manager passing her citizenship test
-
Now Playing: Author Gabriela Garcia talks about how ‘Of Women and Salt’ resonates with readers