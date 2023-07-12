PGA selling out to the Saudis?

Golf executives were grilled for more than two hours on Capitol Hill over a proposed merger with Saudi-funded LIV Golf as families of 9/11 victims voiced outrage. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports.

July 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live