Transcript for Police bodycam footage released of deadly Jersey City shooting

We turn out to dramatic video showing an attack on a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey the hours long standoff ended. With the neighborhood terrorized and for victims day. Now we're seeing how whatever folded thinks so police officer's body camera. This morning new video of a police officer in the middle of a hell of gunfire. Our camera shows and taking cover in a classroom during the December shootout in Jersey City. Across the street the Kosher deli where he suspects were firing at officers. Police say the shooters had already killed four people including a police detective. The officer can be seen moving through the school around desk past markers. And toward another window. The gunfire outside still can't. Still morning. At one point the officers thought he was speaking friendly fire. That's trillions not a sacred heart heartsick get friendly deal gradually begun heart stops and the officer heads outside. I'm coming down. Just incredible. Authorities are the two attackers were killed in the shoot out and they were fueled by hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.