Police release body-cam footage of shooting

More
Family and friends are planning a protest today after a black man was shot and killed by two white police officers in Minnesota. ABC News' Alex Perez reports.
1:48 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police release body-cam footage of shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56933523,"title":"Police release body-cam footage of shooting","duration":"1:48","description":"Family and friends are planning a protest today after a black man was shot and killed by two white police officers in Minnesota. ABC News' Alex Perez reports.","url":"/WNN/video/police-release-body-cam-footage-shooting-56933523","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.