Transcript for Popular Instagram influencer found dead

We turn now to the death of a young Texas woman who is a popular figure on social media she worked as an influence run ins to Graham and she was found dead on the side of the road naked. Her mother believed she was murdered ABC's negative breezy and has more on this growing mystery. This morning the mystery deep meaning into the death of an instant Graham in full answer. Every station was and she was. Alexis Sharkey found dead along based road in Houston Saturday. The 26 year old had a large social media presents pushy organic health products to more than 20000 followers on into Graham. Her friends say she feared for her safety in recent weeks worried about someone close in her life but not elaborating. I'm her like she's picture. It's really scared for her I shall Alexis is mother stain she beliefs. Daughter was murdered when I've been able to gather as well as the mother's fat. I learned very young as a mom to trust my guts. Hands I don't it's not let me down on Saturday Alexis is has been called her mother to say Alexis was new scene reporter Steve Campion from our Houston station spoke to him. Quite honestly was a strange conversation he was very upset he said that he'd been talking to detectives that he did everything in his power. To find his wife but he abruptly ended the conversation hanging up. On me in fact saying he did not want us to contact him again. Alexis is another post he defaced book writing please help us find terror and bring her home sea fleet. We are still very desperate pleas share but a garbage truck worker finding Alexis his body authorities say she had no visible injuries. It's just so it's so shameful sex and being only so right and it means so much to us to beat on snuffed out it and I don't know why. Not to talk to shackle. Me Christmas plants that Crocker her and nor McCain thank you oh.

