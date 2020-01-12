-
Now Playing: Alex Elle reminds us to focus on ourselves first
-
Now Playing: President Trump running out of options
-
Now Playing: Crucial COVID-19 vaccine vote
-
Now Playing: Travel Deal Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Christmas at the White House
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rundown
-
Now Playing: Too many Thanksgiving leftovers?
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden details his first 100 days
-
Now Playing: Grammy nominations and snubs
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ recap
-
Now Playing: 4 fishermen missing off New England
-
Now Playing: Biden's presidential transition allowed to proceed
-
Now Playing: Country sets another daily record for COVID hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: Bullied 8-year-old opens food pantry
-
Now Playing: Hunger in America
-
Now Playing: Trump running out of legal options
-
Now Playing: CDC issues warning for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Weekend rundown
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ week 6 recap