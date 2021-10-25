A potentially deadly challenge

One mother claims their Amazon Alexa encouraged her 10-year-old daughter to try the ‘Penny Challenge’, known for damaging electrical outlets and starting fires. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live