Transcript for Private jet safety concerns

And their simmering ever on thanks for joining us we begin with growing concerns about the safety of private jets after a fiery crash in northern California eight comes just one week after the crash involving racy star Dale Earnhardt junior this time it's assassin a loaded with fuel is about to take off when it crashed. Bursting into flames leading to a dramatic escape by passengers at yet another small airport. This morning's the second fiery crash in two weeks involving a private jet is raising questions and concerns. I. The Cessna citation bursting into flames moments after an aborted take off running off the end of a runway at or a bill airport in California. Look politically 00 yeah certainly it. It's good nose and tail were all attacked and everything but to this intersection was just certain bird all ten people on board escaping on the injured with only a shell of the two engine jet remaining after the fire was extinguished. I'm amazed that somebody got out of there alive it was fully engulfed in flames and peer black smoke but for the jet is the amazing thing. Investigators say the trouble started almost immediately the jet was taking off on a flight to Portland ore again when the pilot decided to abort. Apparently unable to stop in time the FAA says the reasoning behind the pilot's decision is still unclear I mean obviously that the pilot I was next to him for a little bit here is pretty shook up just last week another Cessna citation crashed off a runway that jet owned by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt junior bursting into flames after crashing in Tennessee Earnhardt junior with his family AM the two pilots seen running from the burning jet. And the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate it can take the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause an accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.