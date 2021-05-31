Transcript for Restrictive Texas voting bill blocked

We begin with breaking news from Texas an eleventh hour walkout protesting a new voting bill the legislation making it. Harder to cast a ballot was on the verge of passing overnight. But Democrats dramatically left the building denying Republicans the minimum number of lawmakers required for a vote. But this isn't over yet think governor is vowing to revive a controversial bill. Breaking overnight one of zeros restrictive voting bills in the country failing to pass after Democrats in the Texas house walked out of the chamber in protest before the midnight deadline. They were prepared to cut us off and try to solve this week we're not going to let them do that and that's why Democrats use the last tool available to us. We are united in the form that they need to pass this bill that we still. This. Earlier chair the house Democratic Caucus to text message. To spread word of the plan. Saying members take her keys and leave the chamber discreetly to not go to the gallery leave the building the voting bill has stirred controversy across the country. Because it would make it easier to contest an election on allegations of fraud would limit early voting on Sundays when many black voters normally go from church to the polls. And would ban 24 hour locations and drive through voting which an increase turnout among minorities the power to literally overturn elections much does the insurrection is trying to do you. When January 6 storm capital that's what worries me this is state of emergency for democracy in taxes he's clearly saying. People of color at black and Hispanic Texans but supporters argue the bill will improve election security. I think what what the Republicans fear would tell you. Is that they're trying to make sure that the person voting. And is the person on paper so as legitimate vote. Devoid of fraud with the passage of this bill Texas would join at least fourteen Republican led state house is. That have approved more restrictive voting laws this year. And even though Democrats in Texas prevented a vote overnight. The Republican governor is in giving up responding this morning by saying he'll add the bill to a special legislative session saying. Insuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas they will be added to the special session agenda. President Biden has responded by calling on congress to protect voter rights at the federal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.