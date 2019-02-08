Transcript for RFK's granddaughter found dead at Kennedy compound

Friday morning everyone thanks for joining us I'm getting Norman and I'm over even for kind of mode and we begin with a new tragedy for the Kennedy family the granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy has been found dead at their family compound to Massachusetts. And overnight we learned new details about her medical emergency. Overnight tragedy striking the Kennedy family. Telephone call it now or want Marchand. Players scored for buffalo didn't. ABC station WCVB in Boston reporting the grand daughter of Robert F Kennedy died of an apparent overdose at the historic FEMA compound in Hyannis Port. Yeah. Oh. The goal and millions and millions. The victim seer she Kennedy hill the daughter of Courtney Kennedy hill. The fifth of RFK's eleven children with his wife Ethel first responders Russia the compound Thursday after reports of an unattended death. The toll to year old was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a young's your shows seen here in 2000 placing a white rose on JFK's grave site during a memorial at Arlington national cemetery. Such as the family but the whole nation is troubled that we can learn from. It's hard to get help in this country in her high school newspaper three years ago OC or should described her struggles with depression writing. My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life. This morning her parents say their hearts are shattered. And her 91 year old grandmother Ethel Kennedy released a separate statement saying the world is a little less beautiful today. Searches death comes fifty years after Chappaquiddick when the late senator Ted Kennedy's car plunged off a bridge. Killing his 28 year old passenger Mary Jo compact me so I'll concede a lot again. And Malkin from Hyannis cry for years the Kennedy family used the six acre compound as their retreat. President John F. Kennedy famously vacationing there with his family using it as a base for his 1960 presidential campaign and later as a summer White House. Searcher Kennedy hill as a member of the Boston class Boston College class of two point twenty her family says she found great joy and volunteer work. Especially when she helped to build schools in Mexico.

