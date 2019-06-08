Transcript for San Francisco's running artist

One man going by offering its creative jogging route Lenny mom is combining their Clough for fitness and art. For most of us running can be a chore bar for lifelong runner Lenny mom laps around a track for a little too normal. His running trails look more like this. That's Freda callow the latest the monster running art. And teases the running out to map is run resulting in amazing shapes and designs you separatist campus. Sweat. Check. The idea first came to him package when he fifteen a way to pay tribute to the late Leonard Lee Boyd who plays Spock on Star Trek. I was thinking about that all canceled it. And the market street San Francisco sort of runs. Diagonal to other streets here at seven has seemed to be a natural and an original thing to do to. Draw the Balkan cancel it. Site map it out on paper. I granite I did it pressed finish on the out then be all there are lots. Since then that's been months math that paper maps a highlight her and is running out striking him as he makes his masterpieces. He's been doing these detour runs once a month for the past four years some. 53 now right and keep going long as I can really enjoy mom says he draws inspiration from everywhere from remote he's on his phone. To pop culture but he avoids anything political or controversial. He's descent to making people smile. I'm not Barry. Fast. I never broken any records and never win any races never made it to the Olympics but. This is one original thing I can do to a corporate are running into something. Artistic and something differently rich. So mom says if he gets off course while creating one of his masterpieces he can't go back and corrective Midland so he will actually finished as runners are tonight rather. I get the next day when you read it just how bad ass collapse right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.