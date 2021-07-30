Transcript for Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

Now to that box office battle after Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. Over the release of her new film black widow according to the actress how the company released the movie is costing her millions here's ABC's Henderson GE. This morning Scarlett Johansson taking on Disney over the release of her new movie black widow has not my story. The actress filing suit against the Walt Disney company Thursday. Alleging breach of contract after the film was released earlier this month both in theaters and on the Disney plus streaming service. According to the lawsuit the bulk of do hanssen's compensation for the movie is tied to the box office. Lockwood L bringing in over 300 million dollars and counting from traditional ticket sales and streaming. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal the actors may have lost out on more than fifty million dollars. Hanson is now accusing Disney of releasing a movie to Disney plus to gain more subscribers and boost their stock price. Her attorneys saying. Disney knew that the cannibalization of such receipts by Disney plus would save marvel and by extension Disney. Very large amounts of money that it would otherwise owe mr. Hansen. Disney which owns ABC responding there is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific. And prolonged global effects of the cove in nineteen pandemic. Disney has fully comply with those two hanssen's contract and furthermore. The release of black widow on Disney plus with premier access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation. On top of the twenty million she has received to date as co big fears continue to stunt theaters sales. Experts say johanns is lawsuit may set a precedent of other actors taking movie studios to court. They're probably trying to figure out how are not. So that the stars had cut an industry leading business and not just the kind. Under the rock box not. Johansson is complaint also alleges that Disney did not try to renegotiate her deal after the decision was made to stream black what do. Mona Victor Andrea think you.

