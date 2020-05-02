Transcript for Science determines world’s most beautiful people

World's greatest modern scientific achievements Watson and crick discovering the double helix of the DNA Katharine Johnson's NASA calculations. And this morning. Robert patten's sin is hot as well like really very scientifically. Hot. Everything about me invites you would. My voice my face it for my smile. The twilight actor declared most handsome in the world by mathematicians. The research based on the golden ratio a concept used by ancient Greeks to assign numbers to physical beauty that ratio one to one point 618. Shows up in famous artwork like Michelangelo's David. An architecture like notre done. Doctor Julian de Silva using computerized mapping technology to determine whose facial features. Our closest to back golden ratio patents and topped the list but now. 15% partial features thanks to its. We're slowly lifts let's listen to be Batman star still beat out Superman himself Henry chapel who got second. Also in the top ten. Eat your cell bus and Ryan Gosling a few months ago doctor distilled a determined which famous females are the most statistically beautiful delegate lead scoring a golden ratio. 94 point 35 and also at the top of that list. Beyonce waking up with a flawless score of 92 point. Followed by Arianna grundy and Taylor Swift despite doctor distilled his facts and figures the Internet isn't totally sold when our pats was announced as the most physically perfect man did tweets came in quick. I used to believe in science and tell this you spelled Chris Evans wrong. But hate the Internet has always been critical of declaring any one person the most beautiful like in Tony seventeen when People Magazine named Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive. Basically tell he really admit the sexiest man alive saying I was outraged would be an understatement proof that beauty really it's an eye of the beholder. OK so doctor distilled his research only in cued included famous actors musicians and models which passed to be the only reason we didn't make the top ten Reich are so right the five fight to. Carry the wind right by ratio with a 100%. Rule he didn't know I don't know I just want I don't know that there there also I Tuesday mapping.

