Transcript for Senate blocks second stimulus package

A new plan to help people who lost their jobs in this crisis just hit a roadblock a second bailout package. Has been blocked by the senate ABC's and as they ought to Cara reports. This morning seems like v.s. Certainly it is a point that is so needed to get as many people did show up. Becoming the new normal for towns and cities across the country I had never seen this from California. And health law. To Texas I am so. Thankful to New York armored about. Include putting food on my mouth so many Americans struggling to buy food and paid bills as applications for unemployment benefits jumped by another six point six million. Bringing the three week total to nearly seventeen million that's about 11% of the US workforce. We need more funding at Gwinnett. That president trump now requesting another 250 billion dollars to help small businesses. The Democrats blocking that measure there insisting on another 250 billion for hospitals in states. This was an act designed. To fail. Designed as a political stunt. Meanwhile a new trouble with the first relief plan as Americans face delays getting their extra 600 dollars per week in unemployment benefits. How long it takes will. Theory by states some systems some states systems. Will take longer many state web sites crashing because of overwhelming demand. Overnight presidents from promising more help a fur farmers. Saying the government will use all the funds and all authorities at its disposal to make sure our food supply is stable. And college students will also be getting some help. Department of Education is releasing six billion dollars an emergency grants to help students with their debt. The direct relief it is seen at her checks are on track BP starting next week an op. And as thing TO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.